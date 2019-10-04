NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Analysts See $0.60 EPS; Sterling Construction Co Has 1.28 Sentiment

Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 64 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 50 sold and decreased stock positions in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 21.59 million shares, up from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sterling Construction Co Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 38 Increased: 39 New Position: 25.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 13.59% above currents $26.41 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital downgraded NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) on Friday, April 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by B. Riley & Co.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 13.66 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NMI Holdings, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 40,646 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 757,793 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 44,300 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 65,580 shares. 1.32 million were accumulated by Ww Invsts. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 91 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 23,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 52,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset accumulated 6,450 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 148,766 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 18,117 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 418,851 shares. Continental Limited Com reported 29,001 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.33 per share. STRL’s profit will be $10.59 million for 8.59 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.93% EPS growth.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for 324,916 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 520,723 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 317,714 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 598,124 shares.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil construction firm in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, California, Hawaii, and other states in the United States. The company has market cap of $363.92 million. The firm builds, repairs, and reconstructs transportation infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, and light rail; and water infrastructure projects comprising water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. It primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.