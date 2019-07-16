NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; HIROSHIMA BANK F ORDINARY SHARES (HRSMF) Sellers Increased By 14.31% Their Shorts

Analysts expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. NMIH’s profit would be $37.15 million giving it 12.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, NMI Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -1.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.81% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 523,221 shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $298,564 activity. $298,564 worth of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares were sold by SCHEID STEVEN.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Friday, April 12 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMI Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 101,277 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 18,117 are held by Dupont Cap Management Corp. Bogle Lp De holds 20,024 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 92,996 shares. 78,827 are held by Kbc Nv. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 78,624 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.03% stake. Walthausen Commerce Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 73,762 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Systematic Limited Partnership reported 41,865 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 544,625 shares. Everence Capital stated it has 0.04% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 48,641 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 90,169 shares.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 15.76 P/E ratio.