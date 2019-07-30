NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; 1 Analysts Covering Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Analysts expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. NMIH’s profit would be $37.15M giving it 11.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, NMI Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -1.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 554,486 shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CSIQ in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21. JP Morgan reinitiated Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) rating on Thursday, April 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $22 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CSIQ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. UBS upgraded the shares of CSIQ in report on Monday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. See Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 293,833 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 8.44% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar to Build 364 Megawatts of Projects in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SAYS WORKING TO SECURE APPROVAL FOR SALE OF 3 U.S. SOLAR POWER PLANTS TOTALING 399 MWP; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CONSTRUCTION & STARTED COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF 6 MWP SOLAR PV POWER PROJECT IN KEETMANSHOOP, NAMIBIA; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Awarded 364 MWp Solar Projects in Brazil; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC. LOSES BID FOR DELAY IN TARIFFS ON PANELS; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR POWER PLANTS IN OPERATION PORTFOLIO AT APRIL 30 WAS ABOUT 948 MWP, ESTIMATED TOTAL RESALE VALUE OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT WILL START IN EARLY 2019; 27/04/2018 – GLOBAL YATIRIM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CANADIAN SOLAR; 02/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Project Bond of the Year Award by Environmental Finance

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Module and Energy. It has a 7.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMI Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Chicago Equity holds 110,923 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 430,115 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp holds 122,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 95,873 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 78,827 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Miles has 8,925 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Asset accumulated 1,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 14,346 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt stated it has 7,901 shares. Victory owns 228,601 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 2.98M shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 47,961 shares. Principal Fincl Group invested in 568,128 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral”. FBR Capital maintained NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 26.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio.