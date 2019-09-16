Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Position; Verizon (VZ) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Boosted Position

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 521.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 89,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 106,783 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 17,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 586,316 shares traded or 19.32% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 79.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,600 shares to 3,590 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 6,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bonness Enterp reported 1.32% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 69,345 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Benin Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Atlas Browninc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington Co has 1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 321,153 shares. British Columbia has 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.39M shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Windward Company Ca invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 51,259 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,332 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 652,372 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Investors owns 36.30M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 207,400 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Limited Co holds 7,595 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 51,270 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 757,793 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Chase Counsel has invested 0.88% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 100,297 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. C M Bidwell And owns 1,815 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 36,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 85,636 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Victory Mngmt Inc accumulated 205,275 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 196,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 581,325 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Now Integrated Into Compass Analytics Pricing Engine – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National MI Receives Approval to Insure CalHFA Loans – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings exercises option for 2019 cession rate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 44,500 shares to 161,000 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,700 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).