Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Position by $1.32 Million as Stock Declined; Cls Investments Upped Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $894,784 as Share Value Rose

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1095.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 5,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 5,954 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $214.41. About 597,480 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 52,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 160,401 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 213,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 198,579 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,058 are held by Drw Secs Lc. Product Ptnrs Lc owns 0.56% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 60,000 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ims Cap Management stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). D E Shaw Com reported 996,943 shares. Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Vontobel Asset, a New York-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 2,076 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 7,596 shares. Thornburg Investment Management reported 3.11 million shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 411,455 shares. Northpointe Limited Liability Company holds 1.58% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 30,447 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta holds 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 31,968 shares. Lifeplan Gp invested in 0.16% or 1,784 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 233,319 shares to 179 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 11,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,962 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

