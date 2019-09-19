Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Share Value Declined While Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Unilever N.V. (UN) Holder Inverness Counsel Raised Its Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 20,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 134,940 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, down from 155,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 137,849 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 10,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 589,605 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.80M, up from 579,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 476,907 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video); 11/05/2018 – UNILEVER NAMED YOUNGME MOON AS VICE-CHAIR, SR IND. DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 70,566 shares to 107,349 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 7,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.66M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

