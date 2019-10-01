Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Share Price Declined While Chase Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Value Rose While Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.33 million, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $374.79. About 828,998 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 136.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 35,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 61,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 25,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 380,145 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Northrop Grumman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:NOC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman Board Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.32 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc invested in 0.45% or 13,812 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ally Fincl Inc owns 41,000 shares. Comm Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). The Colorado-based Ghp Invest Inc has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Nomura Holdings Inc holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 3,440 shares stake. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 23,930 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 2,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 39,253 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 12,561 shares. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 155 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 32,742 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.14% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Forbes J M And Co Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.77 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc by 874,000 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Ltd Com reported 31,274 shares stake. Numerixs owns 100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 66,383 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 8,714 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). First Business Financial Svcs reported 0.06% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 79,965 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Spark Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 196,884 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Federated Investors Pa owns 340,944 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 3,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NMI Holdings (NMIH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI Receives Approval to Insure CalHFA Loans – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.