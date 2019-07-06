Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Market Valuation Rose While American Century Companies Has Cut Position by $3.66 Million; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Integre Asset Management Has Lifted Position

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 146,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 443,553 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 589,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 500,863 shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 11.79M shares traded or 195.49% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Announces Pricing of Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “RE or RNR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National MI and Cultural Outreach Debut M3, an Online Marketing Resource to Help Mortgage Professionals Reach Millennial and Multicultural Buyers – GlobeNewswire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings (NMIH) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $298,564 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De has invested 0.04% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Toth Advisory Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Rhumbline Advisers reported 185,111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 679,871 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 9.61M shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Old West holds 103,214 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 435 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 202,256 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Jpmorgan Chase And has 125,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 53,641 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 10,214 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,801 shares.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.15 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 25,484 shares to 307,292 shares, valued at $79.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 152,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 33,252 shares. Lvw Llc holds 5,168 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Decatur Management, a Georgia-based fund reported 55,960 shares. 102,730 are held by Rothschild Asset Management Us. Moore Capital LP owns 450,000 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 385,586 shares stake. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 797,388 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 1.80M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 14,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd owns 16,225 shares. Adirondack Trust Company has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,091 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 3.31M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Srb invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.