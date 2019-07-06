nLIGHT Inc. (LASR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

As Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT Inc. 21 3.60 N/A 0.30 79.29 Qorvo Inc. 67 2.63 N/A 0.17 421.55

Table 1 highlights nLIGHT Inc. and Qorvo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qorvo Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than nLIGHT Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. nLIGHT Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Qorvo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qorvo Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of nLIGHT Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Qorvo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. nLIGHT Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Qorvo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

nLIGHT Inc. and Qorvo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qorvo Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Qorvo Inc.’s potential upside is 4.39% and its average price target is $72.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

nLIGHT Inc. and Qorvo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.2%. Insiders held 0.9% of nLIGHT Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Qorvo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nLIGHT Inc. -2.44% -1.75% 12.2% 14.99% -23.34% 32.45% Qorvo Inc. -3.71% -3.98% 13.02% 7.63% -10.19% 20.78%

For the past year nLIGHT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qorvo Inc.

Summary

nLIGHT Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Qorvo Inc.

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.