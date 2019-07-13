nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) Reaches $16.39 52 Week Low; Arcosa (ACA) Shorts Up By 1.09%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) had an increase of 1.09% in short interest. ACA’s SI was 1.04M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.09% from 1.03 million shares previously. With 226,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)’s short sellers to cover ACA’s short positions. The SI to Arcosa Inc’s float is 2.51%. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 219,576 shares traded. Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.24 target or 7.00% below today’s $16.39 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $606.51M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $15.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $42.46M less. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 1.11M shares traded or 222.38% up from the average. nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has declined 23.34% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical LASR News: 30/05/2018 – nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Investor Conference Participation; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q Rev $42.5M; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q EPS 0c; 30/04/2018 nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additiona; 30/05/2018 – nLlGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Investor Conference Participation; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related services and products for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. It has a 21.85 P/E ratio. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

