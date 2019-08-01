Nli International Upped Position in Ingersoll (IR) by $6.73 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Cut Its Position by $34.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 144.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 62,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 106,350 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 43,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $124.25. About 212,360 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.66B market cap company. The stock increased 9.24% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 4.41 million shares traded or 81.43% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Kellogg Baby Shark Cereal to Hit Grocery Store Shelves – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – yahoo.com” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 41,577 shares. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amer Financial Group holds 0.2% or 38,850 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 6,676 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 290,080 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 10,552 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 5,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 253,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 292,723 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.08% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.67M shares.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Trane Unveils Building and Community Investments in Tyler to Deliver Environmental, Social and Business Benefits – CSRwire.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.