Nli International Trimmed By $15.23 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Iron Mountain (IRM) Position By $322,245

Nli International Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 81.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nli International Inc sold 109,560 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Nli International Inc holds 24,806 shares with $3.46 million value, down from 134,366 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 7.13M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) stake by 115.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 10,395 shares as Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 19,380 shares with $607,000 value, up from 8,985 last quarter. Iron Mountain Inc now has $8.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 2.75 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 565,270 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust reported 25,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 174,836 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 8,710 were reported by Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 50,834 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 366,896 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Management invested in 511,816 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 58,029 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated holds 0.01% or 45,324 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 123 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Highland Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% or 56,560 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 0.03% or 31,084 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.11% above currents $131.55 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Tru has 4,302 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,284 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 135,764 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 137,136 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 164,835 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 5,688 shares. Central Securities accumulated 85,000 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intl holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22.00 million shares. Alabama-based First Bancshares has invested 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,301 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Edgewood Management Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 19,354 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.