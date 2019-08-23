Nli International Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Holder Channing Capital Management Has Increased Dorman Products (DORM) Holding

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 24,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.58M, down from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 166,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 432,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 266,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 90,749 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 947,197 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Everence Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 224,320 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Mariner Limited Liability Company has 3,609 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 225,585 shares. First Advsrs LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Kennedy Cap, a Missouri-based fund reported 79,440 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested 0.03% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 16,767 shares. 10,866 were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 0.03% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 14,901 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 16,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 7,391 shares to 8,407 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 20,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 38,020 shares to 76,990 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 53,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).