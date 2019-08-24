Nli International Raised Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $4.74 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Arvest Trust Company Lowered Its Position

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 70.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,150 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 17,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, Salesforce and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Transportation ETFs That Are Ready to Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 78,900 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0.57% stake. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.75% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 437,419 shares. First Manhattan Commerce invested in 0.04% or 39,557 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 40,324 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc reported 76,123 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.4% or 99,638 shares. Woodley Farra Manion holds 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,235 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40,100 shares. Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 10,010 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Force Lc reported 8,132 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 141,163 shares. House Ltd Company accumulated 26,975 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust Co invested in 668 shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,409 shares to 42,865 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 50,580 shares to 208,830 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,470 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).