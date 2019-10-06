Nli International Raised American Express Co (AXP) Stake; Forest Hill Capital Cut Investar Hldg (ISTR) Stake

Nli International Inc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 15,840 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Nli International Inc holds 114,870 shares with $14.18 million value, up from 99,030 last quarter. American Express Co now has $95.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) stake by 8.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 27,000 shares as Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 286,821 shares with $6.84 million value, down from 313,821 last quarter. Investar Hldg Corp now has $236.18M valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 5,691 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Investar Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ISTR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.91M for 12.03 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta, American Express to ‘relaunch’ SkyMiles card – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Stays Strong With Solid Guidance Update – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

