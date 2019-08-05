Nli International Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Trimmed by $3.70 Million; Intrust Bank Na Has Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $652,960; Shares Rose

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 53,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 187,940 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 241,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.43 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – TMUS, S: CFO Carter notes @TMobile has “absolute capacity” to support the new roaming agreement with Sprint. @SievertMike adds protections are in place to make sure it doesn’t impact $TMUS user experience; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,290 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 565,364 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 13,200 were accumulated by Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ent Finance Services accumulated 0.01% or 893 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 661,306 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Colony Group Limited Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 187,883 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc, a New York-based fund reported 239,076 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Intrust Bank Na invested in 0.33% or 24,672 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 344,684 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reported 100,000 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinnacle Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,756 shares. Capital Guardian Tru holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 180 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,580 shares to 33,747 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 171,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

