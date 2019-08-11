Nli International Position in At&T (T) Decreased by $4.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stock Value Declined While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 133,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 297,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 430,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 20,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 87,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 67,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 641,065 shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,310 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has invested 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wellington Shields Limited Liability holds 1.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 107,133 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.14% or 19,545 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Management Grp invested in 769 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Lc has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 294,714 shares. Strategy Asset Managers reported 4 shares. Johnson Financial Gp accumulated 140,258 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc holds 97,830 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White has 0.78% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 76,273 shares. Schulhoff & has 1.7% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 21,349 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc owns 132,387 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,495 shares. New York-based Karpas Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.03% or 42,212 shares. Qv reported 430,381 shares stake. Colorado-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Earnest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. 82,700 were reported by Swiss National Bank & Trust. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Element Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Stanley reported 12,025 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 3,427 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 118,175 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 867,424 shares. 133,659 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 7,149 shares in its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 7,211 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough invested in 11,360 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sleep Number Corp by 14,000 shares to 38,900 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 256,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,900 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).