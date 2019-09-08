Nli International Maintains Stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM); As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Lowered by $351,177 Its Holding

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 270,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36M, down from 273,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 49,850 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 46,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.35. About 160,198 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 5,477 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.03% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 0.09% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Three Peaks Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.84% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 4,892 shares stake. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 276,530 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 1,801 shares. Bb&T owns 3,346 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Welch Capital Partners Ltd Company New York, a New York-based fund reported 55,977 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 1,656 shares. 102,035 are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Moreover, Geode Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 638,910 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 772 shares.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,950 shares to 186,103 shares, valued at $35.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,080 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,068 shares to 53,907 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 141,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,209 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Associates accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation owns 6.78M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 35,056 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.63% or 53,473 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 225,811 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt, Idaho-based fund reported 46,329 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 2.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Epoch Invest Partners accumulated 808,502 shares. Moreover, Orca Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Locust Wood Advisers Llc reported 3.97% stake. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Asset Management holds 3% or 166,363 shares. Orleans Capital Management La holds 20,111 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,100 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Midas Corp has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.