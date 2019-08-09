Nli International Maintains Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI); Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Axa Cut Stake by $919,050

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 38,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 94,480 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, up from 55,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $140.22. About 674,259 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Axa decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 18,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 710,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.81 million, down from 728,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 2.61M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 11/05/2018 – Close Asset Adds Bank of New York Mellon, Exits Booking: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 35YN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – BNY Mellon to Speak at the 2018 Deutsche Bank Annual Global Financial Services Conference on May 30; 29/03/2018 – 93HT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK)

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,650 shares to 101,889 shares, valued at $19.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 53,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,940 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,950 were reported by Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. The Illinois-based First Tru Lp has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Group Holdings Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 310,301 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 8,951 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.12% or 79,796 shares. Greenwich Investment Management has invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Twin Capital reported 33,380 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 4,685 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,875 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies holds 6,262 shares. Moreover, Colony Gp Ltd Liability Co has 0.73% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 136,307 shares. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 27,284 shares to 356,816 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 259,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).

