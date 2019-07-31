Nli International Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $2.34 Million; Visa In (V) Shares Rose While Haverford Financial Services Lifted Stake by $579,540

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,890 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, down from 133,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.42. About 600,869 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Visa In (V) by 225.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Visa In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 3,584 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 358,139 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Bourgeon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Granite Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 137,062 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 5.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 122,040 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.74% or 7.36 million shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,840 shares. Moreover, Hartford has 0.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,627 shares. 690,193 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company. Buckingham Capital Management has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc holds 95,495 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oak Ltd Oh reported 9,502 shares. Johnson Grp owns 8,382 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares to 47,112 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,916 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,580 shares to 33,747 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 44,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt reported 12,548 shares stake. Asset Management One holds 0.33% or 389,208 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 2,973 shares. Etrade Cap Llc owns 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,583 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lincoln National Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Loomis Sayles Lp owns 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,516 shares. American International invested in 0.17% or 285,874 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The California-based Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Company has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Com reported 5,100 shares. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 24,388 shares. Wealthquest stated it has 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).