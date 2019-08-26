Nli International Lowered Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.23 Million as Stock Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 201,427 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, up from 195,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 13,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 107,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 120,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – White House welcomes looks into reports Trump’s consultants misused Facebook data-official; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER WAY TO CLEAR HISTORY OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK ACCOUNT-ZUCKERBERG; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s Double Standard on Privacy: Employees Vs. the Rest of Us; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: Terrorism Talk With Indiana’s Susan Brooks and Facebook’s CEO; 22/03/2018 – BANNON SAYS FACEBOOK USER DATA `IS ALL OUT THERE’; 29/03/2018 – Some agencies called the decision a way to force companies to rely on Facebook’s own targeting data, with one executive saying it was an “optics-based move” to potentially raise its own profits; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,880 were reported by Smith Moore &. Landscape Ltd Llc invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Inv Inc stated it has 32,653 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 stated it has 2,489 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 4.88M shares. The Texas-based Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 1.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 16,608 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 13,638 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corp has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 12,030 shares. Palisade Lc Nj reported 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridges Invest Management Inc invested in 0.86% or 126,707 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0.2% or 15,297 shares. Of Vermont reported 44,023 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,320 shares to 49,850 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

