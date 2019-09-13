Nli International Lifted Its Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $1.47 Million; As Allete (ALE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Polaris Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 10,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 28,990 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 18,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $147.94. About 186,383 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allete (ALE) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The hedge fund held 628,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.30M, down from 634,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allete for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 35,410 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 29,500 shares to 401,650 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 129,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 841,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment is 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 17 investors sold ALE shares while 68 reduced holdings. only 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 35.62 million shares or 0.34% more from 35.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ALE’s profit will be $34.61 million for 32.57 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by ALLETE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.