Nli International Lifted Celanese Del (CE) Stake by $2.07 Million as Market Value Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.87 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,102 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 303,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.54M, down from 308,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.58 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 19,300 shares as the company's stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 19,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 799,842 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 478,793 were reported by Franklin Resources. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 19,776 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc holds 582 shares. Eaton Vance has 341,212 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 702 are held by Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Company. Dearborn Prns Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 988 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp has 4,288 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 0.08% or 865 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 5,156 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 18,568 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 20 were accumulated by Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Com. Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cibc Asset owns 59,871 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Netflix dips after soft data report – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc accumulated 1.23M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 97,495 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pitcairn owns 2,104 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 18,057 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 4,807 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 94,280 shares. Clark Cap Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 282,828 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd has 0.32% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,500 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 33,693 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com reported 145,218 shares stake. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.07% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Creative Planning holds 2,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company reported 25,700 shares stake.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,900 shares to 15,750 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,520 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).