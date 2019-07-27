Nli International Increased Its Holding in Celanese Del (CE) as Stock Rose; Exxon (XOM) Holder Novare Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.08 Million as Share Price Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 682,773 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MRI Interventions, Inc. Announces Uplisting to NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Celanese to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1.81M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Massachusetts Serv Com Ma holds 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 797,346 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 46,933 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.05% stake. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 8,974 shares. Victory Management stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). State Teachers Retirement holds 127,042 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 31,597 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisors Asset Incorporated invested in 19,876 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gmt invested in 3.50 million shares or 11.41% of the stock. Cibc Mkts Corp invested in 0.03% or 41,578 shares. Chicago Equity Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Everence Management Inc has 4,807 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 50,580 shares to 208,830 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,870 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc reported 0.79% stake. Garland Capital Mgmt reported 51,017 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gw Henssler Assocs Limited owns 278,924 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Alethea Lc has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Capital Advisors holds 0.82% or 33,730 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). White Pine Cap Limited Liability reported 1% stake. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 33.94% or 775,802 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Co has 5.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 2,725 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.98% or 2.30 million shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Creek Capital Ltd Com reported 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Judge says Rhode Island’s climate change lawsuit can proceed – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Begins Production on Beaumont High-Performance Polyethylene Line – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.