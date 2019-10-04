Nli International Increased Ingersoll (IR) Stake By $1.07 Million; Atika Capital Management Upped By $484,000 Its Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Position

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) stake by 11.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 22,000 shares as Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)’s stock rose 5.45%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 210,000 shares with $4.64M value, up from 188,000 last quarter. Coherus Biosciences Inc now has $1.48B valuation. The stock increased 5.16% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 2.36 million shares traded or 129.39% up from the average. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 09/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR CHS-1701

Nli International Inc increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 8,460 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Nli International Inc holds 114,810 shares with $14.54M value, up from 106,350 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $28.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 494,148 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 5,001 shares to 12,999 valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Square Inc stake by 31,000 shares and now owns 57,000 shares. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 424,407 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Carlson Cap LP invested in 0.05% or 155,000 shares. Platinum Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 168,237 shares. Atika Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.91% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 210,000 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 3.37 million shares. First Tru LP owns 29,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 104,097 shares. Federated Pa has 557,238 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Lp invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Ares Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,428 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 1.16 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 85,400 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,732 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 521,539 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherus BioSciences has $4300 highest and $28 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 60.33% above currents $21 stock price. Coherus BioSciences had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Among 7 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $12200 lowest target. $135.86’s average target is 14.97% above currents $118.17 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Gru stated it has 2,382 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank reported 5,950 shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il accumulated 3,120 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 210,786 shares. Btr Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 1.80 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Seizert Prtnrs Limited holds 2.28% or 366,121 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,255 shares. Appleton Prns Ma owns 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,182 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 7,825 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.2% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has 0.09% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 204,657 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 150,743 shares.

Nli International Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 3,900 shares to 15,750 valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Technipfmc Plc stake by 15,590 shares and now owns 48,680 shares. Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was reduced too.