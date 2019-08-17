Nli International Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Boosted as Share Price Rose; J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Interocean Capital Has Lifted by $7.36 Million Its Position

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 212,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 139,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 152.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 4,210 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 1,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30,500 shares to 182,830 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,080 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.76% or 246,994 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Co holds 58,491 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Co invested in 2,863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 76,965 are held by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 379 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp reported 12,541 shares stake. Veritable LP holds 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 4,059 shares. Strs Ohio has 146,204 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 2,887 shares. 1,502 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,163 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fdx Advsr has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv owns 6,739 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio.

