Nli International Holding In Hormel Foods (HRL) Was Lifted; Alliant (LNT) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Position by $545,153

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.51 million shares traded or 32.10% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 65.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 28,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 72,110 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 43,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 1.46M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares to 92,042 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $208.58M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Buy Alliant Energy Corp At $45, Earn 3.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NiSource’s (NI) Systematic Long-Term Investments Bode Well – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add ONE Gas (OGS) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 21,950 shares. America First Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 1,550 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 14,362 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,558 shares. Invesco Limited holds 4.26 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 159 shares. Cornerstone reported 1,408 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Lmr Llp invested in 0.02% or 9,191 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.08% or 23,350 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund accumulated 0.05% or 4,694 shares. Svcs Incorporated stated it has 17,991 shares.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 157,750 shares to 39,330 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,830 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).