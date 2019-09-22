Nli International Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Upped as Share Value Declined; Hollencrest Securities Upped Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $653,718

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 8,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 111,444 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75 million, up from 103,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41M shares traded or 117.39% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 16,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 57,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 40,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 926,375 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 24,170 shares, valued at $45.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,160 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,559 shares to 93,861 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,012 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR).

