Nli International Has Upped Position in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Destination Wealth Management Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $333,878

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 267.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 171,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 235,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 64,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.24 lastly. It is up 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 208,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 206,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monetary Mngmt Inc has 1.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,075 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 397 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Llc reported 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 4,943 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38.60 million shares. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clark Capital Mngmt Grp reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 191 shares. Capital Interest Ca reported 3,661 shares. Metropolitan Life invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,860 are owned by Spirit Of America Management. Earnest Lc holds 1,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv reported 72,349 shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 12,136 shares to 233,898 shares, valued at $30.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,028 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.