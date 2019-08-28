Nli International Has Upped Northern Tr (NTRS) Position by $1.94 Million; Share Price Rose; Riverbridge Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $318,024 as Valuation Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 11,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.12 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 1.05 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 21,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 74,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, up from 53,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 272,018 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,070 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,889 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 10th – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northern Trust declares $0.60 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Northern Trust (NTRS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35,586 shares to 501,781 shares, valued at $52.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holding Ltd. Adr (RHHBY).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.00M for 10.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.