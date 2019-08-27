Nli International Has Upped Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $9.48 Million; As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Declined, Holder Zimmer Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $321,100

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 375.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 99,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 126,350 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, up from 26,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.64 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 2.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.20 million, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 2.90M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tortoise Cap Advsrs Llc stated it has 399,290 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 46 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 234,965 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Lp owns 89,716 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com owns 283,696 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.12% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 2.67 million shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.01% or 308,681 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 20,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 9,955 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability has 187,680 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 279,735 shares. Zimmer LP holds 0.48% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Regions owns 10,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 790,576 shares to 797,200 shares, valued at $28.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,670 shares to 515,960 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,830 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mgmt Co has 0.52% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 12,060 are owned by Massmutual Co Fsb Adv. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 294,826 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com holds 70,025 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability reported 8,240 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hills National Bank And Com reported 18,703 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 23,547 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 397,598 shares. 7,110 are owned by Yhb Invest Advsrs. Fincl Svcs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 295 shares. Brown Advisory holds 127,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Osborne Prns Limited Com holds 41,977 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Regions Financial Corp holds 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 192,445 shares.

