Nli International Has Upped Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding; Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Sellers Decreased By 18.46% Their Shorts

Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:WSTG) had a decrease of 18.46% in short interest. WSTG’s SI was 5,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.46% from 6,500 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:WSTG)’s short sellers to cover WSTG’s short positions. The SI to Wayside Technology Group Inc’s float is 0.15%. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 1,838 shares traded. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) has declined 19.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 13/03/2018 Lifeboat Distribution Named Quest Distributor to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Protection and Endpoint Systems Management So; 13/03/2018 – Movies: As Turkey Turns Inward, Cultural Exchange Falls by the Wayside; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces CEO Simon Nynens’ Departure and Appointment of Steve DeWindt as Interim Pres and CEO; 14/05/2018 – Gobi Capital LLC Exits Position in Wayside Technology Group; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY – STEVE DEWINDT WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO UNTIL PERMANENT SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN NAMED; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY NAMES GEYGAN CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO DEPARTURE AND APPOINTMENT OF STEVE DEWINDT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wayside Technology Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSTG)

Nli International Inc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 69.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 38,740 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Nli International Inc holds 94,480 shares with $12.09 million value, up from 55,740 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $59.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 2.38M shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $129 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24. 350 shares valued at $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – benzinga.com” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Andrew Bryant to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Arcserve Appoints Lifeboat Distribution to Diversify New Partnership Opportunities in North America – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Dale Foster to the Role of President of Lifeboat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.94 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.