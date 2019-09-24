Nli International Has Upped Celanese Del (CE) Position by $2.07 Million; As Popular (BPOP) Stock Rose, Clover Partners LP Has Lifted Holding by $945,000

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 19,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.47. About 771,231 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 878,494 shares traded or 80.03% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 61,470 shares to 81,550 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,170 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American Other OTC:STXS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Celanese Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart – Business Wire” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

