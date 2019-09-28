Nli International Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Stake By $3.37 Million; Sandler Capital Management Has Decreased United States Stl New (Put) (X) Holding

Nli International Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 15.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 120,240 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Nli International Inc holds 918,580 shares with $26.64M value, up from 798,340 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $273.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive

Sandler Capital Management decreased United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 57,900 shares as United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X)'s stock declined 1.57%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 897,100 shares with $13.74M value, down from 955,000 last quarter. United States Stl Corp New (Put) now has $1.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 12.98M shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.37% above currents $29.35 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Wood. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 5.15 million shares. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore has 1.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.65M are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Co. Fca Corporation Tx reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 74,578 are owned by Neville Rodie Shaw. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 10,920 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,703 shares. Markston International has invested 2.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenleaf Trust holds 121,069 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers has 15,732 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Hodges Cap has invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Iowa Bank has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Invesco holds 0.53% or 76.86M shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Llc accumulated 119.74 million shares.

Nli International Inc decreased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 152,030 shares to 83,357 valued at $785,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 38,490 shares. Technipfmc Plc was reduced too.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.40’s average target is -8.21% below currents $11.33 stock price. United States Steel had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of X in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, June 4. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 23 report. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report.

Sandler Capital Management increased Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AKS) stake by 2.50M shares to 3.70 million valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 89,174 shares and now owns 143,450 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.