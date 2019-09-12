Nli International Has Trimmed Its Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $1.16 Million; 3M Company (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Grassi Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $597,196

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 3,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $27.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1129.07. About 370,176 shares traded or 55.08% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, down from 42,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 2.82 million shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.28M for 12.98 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 4,020 shares to 85,420 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 32,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,425 shares to 99,585 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 67,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

