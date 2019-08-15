Nli International Has Trimmed American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding by $319,280; Curbstone Financial Management Has Lifted Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Stake

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 7.53M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 81,400 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 84,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 665,123 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Aqua America to buy Ohio water system for $7.5M – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Among Nation’s Top Military Friendly® Employers with Gold Designation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “West Virginia American Water Completes Acquisition of Boone-Raleigh PSD Water System – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Missouri American Water Announces 2019 Firefighter Grant Program – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 455,260 shares to 516,100 shares, valued at $16.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 3.64M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments holds 2.53% or 122,900 shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited holds 0.24% or 3,596 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.1% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 279,509 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 19,720 shares. Kennedy Mngmt invested in 55,946 shares. 10,400 are owned by Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. Bessemer reported 2.06 million shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 6,955 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.19% or 6,831 shares. American Management Communications owns 1,000 shares. Stock Yards State Bank & holds 146,236 shares. Agf Invests America stated it has 2.6% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 170,004 shares. Veritas Asset Llp reported 5.9% stake. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 105,968 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 130,000 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl holds 0.38% or 4.24M shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York accumulated 1.19% or 47,550 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.68% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oarsman Capital holds 1.2% or 46,906 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ally invested in 1.08% or 105,000 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,432 shares. Kistler owns 33,432 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.