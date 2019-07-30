Nli International Has Raised Position in Celanese Del (CE) by $580,160 as Stock Rose; Compton Capital Management Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $13.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.73. About 2.44 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.62. About 626,164 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45,970 shares to 511,347 shares, valued at $60.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,890 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

