Nli International Has Raised Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $6.73 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Raised Holding by $6.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 144.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 62,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 106,350 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 43,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 1.36M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,675 shares to 351,188 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,799 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 2.06% or 66,334 shares. Naples Glob Limited Company reported 44,878 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 1.13% or 7,811 shares in its portfolio. 24,577 were accumulated by Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Broderick Brian C holds 48,037 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt, a -based fund reported 41,647 shares. Intll invested in 6.81 million shares. Rbo And Limited Liability Company has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alps has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wheatland has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has invested 1.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 373,322 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 1.69M shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 278,028 shares. The California-based Inv House Ltd Llc has invested 5.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited owns 143 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 57,829 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities holds 3,428 shares. 101,664 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Art Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 9,739 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 293,824 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 1,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston reported 150,579 shares stake. Epoch Inv Inc holds 1.44M shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 3,986 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 4,300 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt owns 29,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Srb has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,070 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,103 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).