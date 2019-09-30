Nli International Has Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined; Perritt Capital Management Position In Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Was Raised

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 51,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 68,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.20M market cap company. It closed at $13.85 lastly. It is down 17.10% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS-DEAL PROVIDES SPARTAN EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO MOTIV’S ELECTRIC CHASSIS IN MANUFACTURING CLASS 4 – CLASS 6 WALK-IN VANS FOR MINIMUM OF 3 YRS; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Spartan Insurance Company; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY GETS INTERIM COURT ORDER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spartan Motors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPAR); 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR C$0.05, EST. EPS C$0.06 (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 10/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.76; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Emergency Suspension of Operating Authority of Spartan Installation and Repair LLC

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 26,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66 million, down from 30,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $382.38. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 4,441 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 130,130 shares. Bridgeway stated it has 20,000 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 419,503 shares. Franklin Resource Inc, California-based fund reported 405,200 shares. 57,413 are held by Captrust Fin. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 132,144 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 52,564 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 247,985 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 50,858 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.15% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Northern Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). First Manhattan accumulated 63,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Us State Bank De reported 27,200 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 77,878 shares to 349,221 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Wtr Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,883 shares, and cut its stake in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 19,300 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

