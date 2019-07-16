Nli International Has Lowered Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; KAMBI GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B 0.003 (KMBIF) SI Decreased By 93.31%

KAMBI GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B 0.003 (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) had a decrease of 93.31% in short interest. KMBIF’s SI was 3,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 93.31% from 58,300 shares previously. It closed at $16.48 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 6.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nli International Inc analyzed 6,700 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)'s stock rose 8.86%. The Nli International Inc holds 94,930 shares with $4.74M value, down from 101,630 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $78.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.24M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business well-known provider of sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Malta and internationally. The company has market cap of $451.61 million. It offers services, including front-end user interface, customer intelligence, risk management, and odds compiling services built on an in-house developed software platform. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Ta' Xbiex, Malta.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $51 target. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold”.

Nli International Inc increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 53,970 shares to 292,490 valued at $14.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 38,740 shares and now owns 94,480 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 23.99 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.