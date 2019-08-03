Nli International Has Lowered Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding by $319,280; Cabot Wealth Management Raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $401,360

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 144,615 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 134,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 81,400 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 84,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.12M shares traded or 25.30% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Revisiting American Water Works as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Water Recognized With Top Score on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,890 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). First Wilshire owns 66,128 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested in 198,677 shares. St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 400 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 146,200 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Dorsey & Whitney Com Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 7,015 shares. Murphy Cap holds 17,380 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group holds 0.17% or 1.68M shares. 88,160 are owned by Bryn Mawr Tru. Advisory Services Network Llc stated it has 0.1% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.1% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 1,130 shares or 0% of the stock.