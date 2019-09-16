Nli International Has Lowered By $1.87 Million Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake; Calamp (CAMP) Sentiment Is 0.79

Nli International Inc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 23.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nli International Inc sold 21,220 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Nli International Inc holds 67,930 shares with $5.98 million value, down from 89,150 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $45.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS

Calamp Corp (CAMP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 56 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 71 sold and trimmed positions in Calamp Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 25.38 million shares, down from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Calamp Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 54 Increased: 33 New Position: 23.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 3.8% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. for 137,430 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 221,700 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 131,615 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85,043 shares.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 241,834 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01 million for 96.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $388.76 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 330.29 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Luminex Continues to Expand the Camp Zone at Depth and Along Strike; 9.6 Metres of 7.92 g/t Gold and 71.4 g/t Silver – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Best Way to Play the End of the Trade War – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Etsy +3% after Wedbush joins bull camp – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kicking The Tires On CalAmp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 194,191 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 800,500 shares. Albion Fincl Gp Ut invested in 0.17% or 15,065 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 5.21M shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 195 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 7,771 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 1,000 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.38% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3.69M shares. 2,288 are held by Headinvest Limited Liability. 54,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Company. Synovus has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ifrah Inc holds 0.15% or 4,609 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Llc holds 5,550 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90.60’s average target is -1.03% below currents $91.54 stock price. American Electric Power had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. Goldman Sachs downgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.