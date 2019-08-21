Nli International Has Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding; As Globant S A (GLOB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Cut Position by $7.64 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 107,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.29M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $93.4. About 237,513 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 152.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 4,210 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 1,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $527.49. About 319,622 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $15.00 million for 56.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

