Nli International Has Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Shorts at Surface Oncology (SURF) Raised By 86.26%

Nli International Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 2,910 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Nli International Inc holds 59,950 shares with $12.45M value, up from 57,040 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $159.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68 million shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald's Corp has $25000 highest and $20000 lowest target. $225's average target is 7.24% above currents $209.81 stock price.

Nli International Inc decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 1,050 shares to 2,160 valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 9,300 shares and now owns 72,210 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.