Nli International Has Lifted Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding; Ci Investments Cut By $1.10 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Holding

Nli International Inc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 375.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 99,770 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Nli International Inc holds 126,350 shares with $12.03 million value, up from 26,580 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $46.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Ci Investments Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 0.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc sold 4,672 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 855,343 shares with $201.39M value, down from 860,015 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $278.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $250 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $2.20M. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Ci Investments Inc increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 37,350 shares to 39,600 valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 1.09 million shares and now owns 7.88M shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wedgewood Inc Pa has 2.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,175 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 152,382 shares. Cumberland Advsrs invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) has invested 1.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M&R Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.19% or 3,300 shares. 18,187 are held by First Citizens State Bank & Tru Communication. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co reported 380 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 70.65 million are owned by Vanguard Gp. Fernwood Inv Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fiera Capital invested in 3.85% or 4.18M shares. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 56,071 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 792,316 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Doliver LP has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.18’s average target is 46.38% above currents $79.37 stock price. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,571 were accumulated by Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 69,061 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Covington has 0.51% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 87,042 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Greenleaf reported 16,432 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,604 shares. Meridian Mgmt reported 27,426 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 151,295 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,773 shares. Two Sigma Lc accumulated 6,708 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gardner Lewis Asset Lp reported 83,326 shares stake.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Nli International Inc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 7,180 shares to 85,340 valued at $25.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 22,900 shares and now owns 20,330 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.