Nli International Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $4.74 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Greenhaven Associates Decreased by $764,031 Its Stake

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 44,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.87 million, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.55 million shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 70.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,150 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, up from 17,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 10,690 shares to 128,830 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 13,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,030 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

