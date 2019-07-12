Nli International Has Lifted Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $6.73 Million; Vigilant Capital Management Has Lowered Its Us Bancorp (USB) Position as Market Value Declined

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 144.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 62,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,350 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 43,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 1.36M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 17,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 454,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, down from 472,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 5.63 million shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc reported 38,625 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Profund Advsr stated it has 4,895 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.15% or 29,064 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 2,207 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 2,970 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 18,429 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 57,829 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd owns 125,430 shares. Hendershot Investments invested in 2,227 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cookson Peirce Inc accumulated 194,625 shares. Franklin holds 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 1.11M shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nippon Life Investors Americas has 0.92% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 106,350 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 85 shares.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,650 shares to 101,889 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 19,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,180 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 83,105 shares to 428,770 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C by 4,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.