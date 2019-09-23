Nli International Has Lifted Home Depot (HD) Stake By $1.13 Million; PVH (PVH) Has 1.05 Sentiment

PVH Corp (PVH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 184 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 175 sold and trimmed holdings in PVH Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 73.26 million shares, up from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PVH Corp in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 2 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 123 Increased: 133 New Position: 51.

Nli International Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 5,470 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Nli International Inc holds 107,359 shares with $22.33M value, up from 101,889 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $246.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80 million shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.43 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 6.31% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. for 39,159 shares. Dorsal Capital Management Llc owns 600,000 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Capital Management Inc has 2.57% invested in the company for 220,345 shares. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Llc has invested 1.86% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 595,902 shares.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.45 million for 7.18 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.39 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is 2.21% above currents $224.67 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. UBS maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Friday, September 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $26900 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target.

Nli International Inc decreased Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) stake by 8,480 shares to 70,380 valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 3,320 shares and now owns 31,140 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

