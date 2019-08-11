Nli International Has Increased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Facebook Class A (FB) Share Price Rose While Regis Management Co Has Decreased Position

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 133,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 104,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg responds to Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/03/2018 – RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO LONDON SAYS MET CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S ALEXANDER NIX JUST ONCE AT A CEREMONY; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 17/03/2018 – Facebook apologizes for autocomplete child abuse video suggestions. Via @verge:; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PAYS ALL TAXES REQUIRED BY LAW-ZUCKERBERG

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble: Close But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $245.39 million activity. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.9% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 0.69% or 78,744 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 22,394 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Llc invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Franklin stated it has 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 918 are held by Amer National Bank. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc owns 1.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11.39 million shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut owns 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,810 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability accumulated 2.35% or 242,626 shares. Investment Services Inc invested in 22,742 shares. 1.03 million were reported by Cincinnati Insurance Com. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il reported 733,356 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Country Tru National Bank & Trust owns 1.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 326,606 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.66% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10.60M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited reported 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,370 shares to 19,950 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,889 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wednesday’s Market Minute: The Utility Of Bitcoin – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.