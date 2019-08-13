Nli International Has Increased Its Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO) as Stock Price Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 98.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 39,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 79,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 39,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 10.89M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 292,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 309,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares to 68,957 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 306,790 shares to 798,340 shares, valued at $22.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 97,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,150 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.